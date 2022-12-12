Pedestrian hit by motorcycle dies in Gopalganj

A pedestrian has died after being run over by a motorcycle in Gopalganj's Tungipara.

The motorcylist was also injured in the accident that occurred on Bashuria's Borni-Singipara Road on Sunday, according to SI KM Zafar Ali of Tungipara Police Station.

Nazrul Islam, a 52-year-old resident of Bashuria, died in the incident. The motorcyclist, Mahbub Khan, is a native of the same village. He was admitted to Gopalganj's 250-Bed General Hospital.