Pedestrian hit by motorcycle dies in Gopalganj

A pedestrian has died after being run over by a motorcycle in Gopalganj's Tungipara.
The motorcylist was also injured in the accident that occurred on Bashuria's Borni-Singipara Road on Sunday, according to SI KM Zafar Ali of Tungipara Police Station.
Nazrul Islam, a 52-year-old resident of Bashuria, died in the incident. The motorcyclist, Mahbub Khan, is a native of the same village. He was admitted to Gopalganj's 250-Bed General Hospital.
Nazrul was crossing the road when a speeding motorcycle heading towards Singipara ran him over, said SI Ali. Both he and Mahbub were seriously injured.
Locals rushed them to the Tungipara Upazila Health Complex. Nazrul was later transferred to Khulna Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
At the request of his family, Nazrul's body was handed over to them without an autopsy, said Ali.