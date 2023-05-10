Unauthorised autorickshaws operate unhindered in Dhaka. Problems are for registered ones

The High Court banned autorickshaws not registered for commercial purposes from Dhaka two years ago. Owners, however, have continued to use these so-called private autorickshaws for passenger transportation.

The drivers claim they are paying ‘Manti’, a sort of monthly payment, to the police to keep the vehicles, painted grey or silver, on the streets.

According to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, the capital has 15,600 registered autorickshaws, painted green. But according to owners and drivers, another 20,000 autorickshaws are plying the city streets, including the “private” ones and others authorised for hauls outside Dhaka.

With more illegal autorickshaws in the streets, those authorised for commercial use, which are green in colour, face much of the heat.

The government banned two-stroke three-wheelers, locally called Baby Taxis, and greenlighted four-stroke CNG-run autorickshaws for commercial use in Dhaka in 2001.

BRTA also authorised 3,957 four-stroke grey autorickshaws to run under private ownership from 2009-2012, though they were not allowed on Dhaka streets under the CNG/Petrol-run Four-Stroke Three-Wheelers Service Policy 2007.

Later, owners who got their autorickshaws registered for private use demanded authorisation to employ their vehicles commercially. With no response from the government, the treasurer of Private CNG Autorickshaw Owners’ Welfare Association, Delwar Hossain, filed a writ petition in 2016.

In July that year, the High Court issued a rule asking why the private autorickshaws would not be allowed to run in Dhaka. It ordered the authorities not to bar these vehicles until the rule was disposed of.

In January 2021, a High Court panel of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam rejected the petition, ruling that private autorickshaw coloured grey or silver would be ineligible to run in Dhaka.

But the law has little effect in reality as the mode of transport can now be found at every corner of the city, and police are fully aware of it.