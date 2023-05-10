Unauthorised autorickshaws operate unhindered in Dhaka. Problems are for registered ones

The High Court banned autorickshaws not registered for commercial purposes from Dhaka two years ago. Owners, however, have continued to use these so-called private autorickshaws for passenger transportation.
The drivers claim they are paying ‘Manti’, a sort of monthly payment, to the police to keep the vehicles, painted grey or silver, on the streets.
According to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, the capital has 15,600 registered autorickshaws, painted green. But according to owners and drivers, another 20,000 autorickshaws are plying the city streets, including the “private” ones and others authorised for hauls outside Dhaka.
With more illegal autorickshaws in the streets, those authorised for commercial use, which are green in colour, face much of the heat.
The government banned two-stroke three-wheelers, locally called Baby Taxis, and greenlighted four-stroke CNG-run autorickshaws for commercial use in Dhaka in 2001.
BRTA also authorised 3,957 four-stroke grey autorickshaws to run under private ownership from 2009-2012, though they were not allowed on Dhaka streets under the CNG/Petrol-run Four-Stroke Three-Wheelers Service Policy 2007.
Later, owners who got their autorickshaws registered for private use demanded authorisation to employ their vehicles commercially. With no response from the government, the treasurer of Private CNG Autorickshaw Owners’ Welfare Association, Delwar Hossain, filed a writ petition in 2016.
In July that year, the High Court issued a rule asking why the private autorickshaws would not be allowed to run in Dhaka. It ordered the authorities not to bar these vehicles until the rule was disposed of.
In January 2021, a High Court panel of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam rejected the petition, ruling that private autorickshaw coloured grey or silver would be ineligible to run in Dhaka.
But the law has little effect in reality as the mode of transport can now be found at every corner of the city, and police are fully aware of it.
MANTI: AN OPEN SECRET
According to drivers and owners of these vehicles, traffic sergeants and inspectors receive Tk 4,000-4,500 every month from each autorickshaw to let them operate illegally in the capital.
In exchange, the autorickshaw operators receive contacts of several officers and a ‘code’ for the month. Whenever these three-wheelers run into a checkpoint, the drivers call up their contacts and utter the code to be released.
This bdnews24.com correspondent was travelling from Agargaon to Mohakhali on a grey autorickshaw driven by Md Russell on Mar 4. At the traffic signal in the Agargaon intersection, Russell crept onto the crosswalk ahead of other vehicles.
When reminded about facing a potential case for the violation of traffic rules, Russell said: “I give them Tk 4,500 every month. Police might seize other vehicles, but not this one.”
“We have a contract and if any policeman takes a bribe from any [private] autorickshaw, the officer I’ve delivered Manti will have his amount deducted. It’s guaranteed, brother, totally guaranteed.”
Russell said he has been driving the grey autorickshaw for seven years. They had to pay police Tk 6,000 per month during the pandemic, but the amount was lowered, according to him.
When the rate was higher, the autorickshaws could be exchanged for Tk 300,000-Tk 500,000. But now the cost has been hiked to nothing short of Tk 1 million, according to Russell.
The payment drivers make to owners also rose from Tk 500 to around Tk 1,000 for a whole day, he said.
He also claimed most of the grey autorickshaws running in Dhaka are “owned by government officials”.
Barkatullah Bulu, the president of Dhaka Metropolitan CNG Auto-rickshaw Owners' Association, said: “Police are keeping these vehicles on the street forcibly by breaking all the rules.”
“And now, it’s not only the grey autorickshaws, but the ones licensed for Dhaka district, Narayanganj and Gazipur are also operating unrestricted.”
It was Barkatullah who provided the numbers for licensed commercial and private autorickshaws, and the illegal ones. “How much does paying Tk 4,000 on an average for each of the 20,000 illegal vehicles amount to? You do the math.”
SPECIAL TREATMENT
Drivers of autorickshaws with commercial approval said police watch over them strictly but the private ones are not punished for any breach of rule.
Sheikh Faruk, driver of an authorised autorickshaw, said: “The price of our vehicle is higher, so is the payment to owners. But police harass us more. We can’t afford to run on fare meter. Our fares are never as much as those they [illegal autorickshaw drivers] get.”
“We are handed cases if we make one wrong move, and there’s no way around it. But police never tell them anything. And what is there to tell as there’s nothing legal about them.”
“Most of them don’t even have papers, so how can they be handed a case? They can only be dumped. But the police accept bribes from them. Would the police ever enforce the law upon them?”
Barkatullah, who trades in old autorickshaws, said: “Now, we’re cornered by their illicit dominance. They run on the streets like kings but we’re harassed despite abiding by the law. This whole thing is a game of money.”
“Earlier, these drivers used to sneak into Dhaka at night and leave after a couple of trips. Now they rule the streets day and night. The owners keep them in their garage in Dhaka.”
An owner of a garage at Moghbazar Railgate, who did not want to be named for this story, said a commercially licenced autorickshaw, the green ones, cost around Tk 1.7-1.8 million. But the grey ones can be bought for half the price.
As many came to know about the “understanding” with the police, they opted for the vehicles either licensed outside Dhaka or the grey ones.
On the allegation that these autorickshaws were mostly owned by government officials, he hinted that the grey and silver autorickshaws are owned by police officers. “These vehicles run in the name of police. No one but police can run these things inside Dhaka.”
WHAT DO POLICE SAY?
When the matter was brought to the attention of Munibur Rahman, the additional commissioner (traffic) of DMP, said: “Those who run these vehicles know they are unauthorised. We are always trying to bring them to justice.”
“And if the district administrations could check which autorickshaws were entering Dhaka from other districts, it would prevent those vehicles from getting to the city. You’ll notice that not many vehicles from Dhaka go out to districts outside the capital.”
“Another huge issue is that many places outside the city do not have CNG refuelling stations, like Keraniganj or areas around Signboard. This helps the drivers to enter Dhaka and make illegal trips. When it comes to our attention, we catch them.”
“And we also try to take legal action against any grey autorickshaws making trips when we spot them.”
On the allegations of the police receiving “Manti”, he said: “If we find out that anyone is involved in any sort of illegal transaction, or when we receive complaints, we take steps against that person, we’ve done so before.”
However, Barkatullah was in complete disagreement that the police had no idea about “Manti” deliverance.
In a reaction to Munibur’s claims, he said: “Manti is an open secret in Dhaka. He is the head of traffic. How is it possible that he doesn’t know it?”
“When we went to the DMP commissioner with the High Court order, he sent us to Munibur. He then sent a message over his wireless radio right in front of us and suddenly all autorickshaws were stopped in their tracks for several hours.”
“The next day, sergeants and traffic inspectors picked out drivers of illegal autorickshaws and got them off their vehicles. I think, he [Munibur] can do anything if he wants.”
[Writing in English by Syed Mahmud Onindo]