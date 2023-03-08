Govt won’t help Bangladeshi law breakers abroad: Hasina

Bangladeshi nationals living abroad should strictly abide by the laws of the countries they live in, says Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The government will not provide even minimum support to those who commit any crime, she warned.

“We’ll not tolerate any tarnishing of the country’s [Bangladesh] image due to someone’s crime,” the prime minister said at a civic reception in Doha’s Bangladesh MHM School organised by the Bangladeshis living in Qatar on Tuesday, according to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha [BSS].

“You must follow the law of the country you live in. For example, if you live in Qatar now, you must follow the law here. The government won’t take responsibility if someone commits a crime. They will face a trial according to the law of the host country," Hasina told expatriates.