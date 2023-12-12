    বাংলা

    270 vehicles torched amid BNP blockades and hartals: fire service

    The torching of vehicles and structures has been ongoing since violent clashes broke out between police and the BNP

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Dec 2023, 06:45 AM
    Updated : 12 Dec 2023, 06:45 AM

    The fire service says that 270 arson incidents involving vehicles have been reported across the country since the BNP began a series of transport blockades and hartals after Oct 28.

    The reports were tallied from Oct 28 to 6 am on Tuesday, according to Shahjahan Sikder, a spokesman for the fire service.

    The count included 168 buses, 44 trucks, 23 covered vans, eight motorcycles and 27 other types of vehicles.

    Fifteen structures were also set ablaze over the same period.

    The fire service has received reports of seven arson incidents in the 24 hours to 6 am on Tuesday, Sikder said.

    The incidents involved six buses and a car. Two units of firefighters were dispatched to extinguish each blaze, Sikder said.

    The BNP has staged several rounds of blockades and hartals since Oct 28, when their rally in Dhaka was marred by clashes with police. The party has continued their protests calling on the ruling party to step down ahead of the general election.

    RELATED STORIES
    Two covered vans set ablaze, hand bomb detonated in Gazipur amid BNP’s hartal
    2 covered vans set ablaze in Gazipur amid BNP hartal
    The arsonists detonated a hand bomb before leaving the scene amid the BNP's protest programme
    19 vehicles torched during BNP’s 48-hour nationwide hartal: fire service
    19 vehicles torched in 2-day hartal: fire service
    Four of the vehicles, including a BRTC double-decker, have been torched in Dhaka
    3 buses torched in Ctg amid BNP-Jamaat hartal
    3 buses torched in Ctg
    The incidents occur amid a 48-hour nationwide hartal called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami
    11 vehicles torched across Bangladesh just before BNP hartal
    11 vehicles torched just before hartal
    Five vehicles were set on fire in Dhaka city, three in the Rajshahi Division, two in the Chattogram Division and one in the Mymensingh Division

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron