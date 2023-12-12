270 vehicles torched amid BNP blockades and hartals: fire service

The fire service says that 270 arson incidents involving vehicles have been reported across the country since the BNP began a series of transport blockades and hartals after Oct 28.

The reports were tallied from Oct 28 to 6 am on Tuesday, according to Shahjahan Sikder, a spokesman for the fire service.

The count included 168 buses, 44 trucks, 23 covered vans, eight motorcycles and 27 other types of vehicles.

Fifteen structures were also set ablaze over the same period.