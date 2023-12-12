270 vehicles torched amid BNP blockades and hartals: fire service

The fire service says that 270 arson incidents involving vehicles have been reported across the country since the BNP began a series of transport blockades and hartals after Oct 28.
The reports were tallied from Oct 28 to 6 am on Tuesday, according to Shahjahan Sikder, a spokesman for the fire service.
The count included 168 buses, 44 trucks, 23 covered vans, eight motorcycles and 27 other types of vehicles.
Fifteen structures were also set ablaze over the same period.
The fire service has received reports of seven arson incidents in the 24 hours to 6 am on Tuesday, Sikder said.
The incidents involved six buses and a car. Two units of firefighters were dispatched to extinguish each blaze, Sikder said.
The BNP has staged several rounds of blockades and hartals since Oct 28, when their rally in Dhaka was marred by clashes with police. The party has continued their protests calling on the ruling party to step down ahead of the general election.