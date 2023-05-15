Hasina to hold press conference over two-week trip abroad

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a press conference on Monday afternoon on her recent two-week visit to three countries - Japan, the US and the UK.
The press conference will be held at her official residence, the Ganabhaban, at 4 pm, her Assistant Press Secretary, MM Imrul Kayes, said.
The premier returned to Bangladesh on May 9.
Hasina flew to Tokyo on Apr 25, kicking off her overseas trip. Japan rolled out a red carpet to welcome her when she arrived in Tokyo on a four-day visit at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.
While in Japan, Hasina witnessed the signing of eight instruments on agriculture, metro rail, industrial upgrade, ship recycling, customs matters, intellectual properties, defence cooperation, ICT and cyber security cooperation.
She met her counterpart Kishida after the signing of the deals and also handed the Friends of Liberation War Honour to four Japanese nationals for their contributions during the Liberation War in 1971.
Hasina also met with Akie Abe, the widow of slain Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
On April 29, the premier arrived in Washington, DC. During her visit to the US, the prime minister attended a programme marking 50 years of Bangladesh-World Bank partnership.
She also attended several events on the sidelines that included a roundtable with US business leaders, meetings with the bank's incoming President, Ajay Banga and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.
The prime minister then flew to the UK on May 4 to attend the coronation of King Charles III.