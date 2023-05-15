    বাংলা

    Hasina to hold press conference over two-week trip abroad

    The premier returned to Bangladesh on May 9 after visits to Japan, the US, and the UK

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 May 2023, 05:42 AM
    Updated : 15 May 2023, 05:42 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a press conference on Monday afternoon on her recent two-week visit to three countries - Japan, the US and the UK.

    The press conference will be held at her official residence, the Ganabhaban, at 4 pm, her Assistant Press Secretary, MM Imrul Kayes, said.

    The premier returned to Bangladesh on May 9.

    Hasina flew to Tokyo on Apr 25, kicking off her overseas trip. Japan rolled out a red carpet to welcome her when she arrived in Tokyo on a four-day visit at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

    While in Japan, Hasina witnessed the signing of eight instruments on agriculture, metro rail, industrial upgrade, ship recycling, customs matters, intellectual properties, defence cooperation, ICT and cyber security cooperation.

    She met her counterpart Kishida after the signing of the deals and also handed the Friends of Liberation War Honour to four Japanese nationals for their contributions during the Liberation War in 1971.

    Hasina also met with Akie Abe, the widow of slain Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

    On April 29, the premier arrived in Washington, DC. During her visit to the US, the prime minister attended a programme marking 50 years of Bangladesh-World Bank partnership.

    She also attended several events on the sidelines that included a roundtable with US business leaders, meetings with the bank's incoming President, Ajay Banga and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.

    The prime minister then flew to the UK on May 4 to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina flies to Tokyo, starting 2-week trip to 3 countries
    Hasina flies to Tokyo, starting trip to 3 countries
    The government hopes the visit will lead the Bangladesh-Japan relationship to the point of a 'sustainable partnership'
    Photo: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
    Hasina to visit Japan on Apr 25
    The prime minister is to attend bilateral meetings and an investment summit
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks at a reception organised by Bangladeshis in Japan.
    BNP is scared of losing polls: Hasina
    The prime minister says the opposition party cannot muster enough courage to contest polls after deadly arson attacks during its protests
    Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs, (R) sat with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) during his time as ambassador to Moscow. They were attending a video conference, to mark the start of the construction of the Chinese section of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, in Moscow, Russia, June 29, 2015.
    Top Chinese envoy to visit Ukraine, Russia on 'peace' mission
    Beijing says the trip is aimed at discussing a "political settlement" to the Ukraine crisis

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury