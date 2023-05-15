Hasina to hold press conference over two-week trip abroad

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a press conference on Monday afternoon on her recent two-week visit to three countries - Japan, the US and the UK.

The press conference will be held at her official residence, the Ganabhaban, at 4 pm, her Assistant Press Secretary, MM Imrul Kayes, said.

The premier returned to Bangladesh on May 9.

Hasina flew to Tokyo on Apr 25, kicking off her overseas trip. Japan rolled out a red carpet to welcome her when she arrived in Tokyo on a four-day visit at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

While in Japan, Hasina witnessed the signing of eight instruments on agriculture, metro rail, industrial upgrade, ship recycling, customs matters, intellectual properties, defence cooperation, ICT and cyber security cooperation.