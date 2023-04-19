Heat stress rises for Dhaka's poor as green spaces shrink

The number of people living in the Greater Dhaka Area has jumped from about 6.6 million in 1990 to over 23 million today.

Afsana Haque, professor of urban and regional planning at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), said Dhaka's environmental troubles are related to its rapid, unplanned growth pattern, which has occurred partly because administration and businesses are heavily concentrated there.

Climate change is another driver of urban expansion, researchers say, as storms, floods and rising sea levels displace people along coastlines and eroding river banks.

As migrants flock to Dhaka, meeting their basic needs such as housing relegates environmental concerns to the back-burner, Haque said.

The explosion in the urban population has contributed to the shrinking of healthy green spaces, from 17% of the city's area in 1989 to only 2% in 2020, according to a study published in the journal Environmental Challenges.

Md Imran Hosen, a postdoctoral researcher at Australia's University of New South Wales, said Dhaka's built-up area expanded by 67% between 1993 and 2020, covering low-lying land, green and open spaces and water bodies. That has led to the loss of 56% of green space in just three decades, he added.

Concrete buildings and paved ground trap, absorb and radiate heat, creating a "heat island" effect whereby the temperature in the city is a few degrees Celsius higher than in surrounding rural areas with more greenery and fewer people, he explained.

Dhaka's land surface temperature increased by a mean of 6.43 degrees Celsius, or 0.24C per year, from 1993 to 2020, causing serious heat stress for residents, according to a 2021 study by Hosen and a group of researchers that measured how changes in the use of space have fuelled heat-related troubles in the city.

Last summer, Dhaka saw sizzling temperatures for three months in a row, with the average August temperature reaching the highest in three decades.

At least 60-70% of residents now suffer from heat stress, said Hosen, although patterns vary.

People living in tin-roofed slum dwellings suffer from intolerable heat during the day but the air cools quickly at night, while in areas with multi-storey buildings, the temperature changes more slowly, resulting in hotter nights.

The government recognises the growing threat of heat stress to its citizens, saying that Bangladesh is one of the countries most affected by the issue, exacerbated by climate change.

As a result of rising heat, by 2030 Bangladesh could lose about nearly 5% of its total working hours, equal to 3.83 million full-time jobs and GDP losses of 4.9%, the government warned in its 2021 "Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan".

SLUM-DWELLERS SUFFER

As the thermometer rises, the impacts are felt unevenly in a city where the top 10% of earners make more combined than the remaining 90%, and one-third of the population lives in slums.

At Korail, one of the country's largest informal settlements housing more than 50,000 people on 100 acres (40.5 hectares), the crowded tin-shed houses become searing hot in the summer, affecting the health of its poor inhabitants.

They include Abdul Karim, a 70-year-old banana seller.

"I cannot work most days as I feel weak and drained in the heat," he said.

Sparna Rahman, a public health specialist with the international charity Save the Children, said slum-dwellers suffer from dehydration, fainting, sleep loss and other health problems that affect their productivity and incomes.

Green, open spaces can help mitigate heat-related discomfort and related health issues, experts said.