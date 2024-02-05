Myanmar will take back border police who fled to Bangladesh: foreign minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hasan Mahmud claims that Bangladesh’s border is ‘protected’ amid ongoing conflict between the Myanmar junta and insurgent groups and that the government has begun discussions with Myanmar about sending back the border police personnel who fled to Bangladesh.

“We have uninterrupted communication and this morning our ambassador [in Myanmar] has spoken to their deputy foreign minister. They will take back their citizens. That is, the Border Guard Police or BGP who have come will be returned.”

“Now we are in discussions about what the process of their return will be. We are still discussing whether they will be taken back by air or through the port. We will find a way.”

Myanmar had previously returned citizens who had entered India through an air route, Mahmud said.