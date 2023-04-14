    বাংলা

    Hasina wishes nation the best on Bangla New Year 1430

    The prime minister greets all Bangladeshis living at home and abroad in a short video message

    News Desk
    Published : 13 April 2023, 06:13 PM
    Updated : 13 April 2023, 06:13 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has greeted all Bangladeshis residing at home and abroad through a video message on Bangla New Year 1430. 

    "On the eve of this Happy New Year, we are praying that we can remove all darkness and hurdles, and we can build a happy, prosperous and smart Bangladesh," the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha quoted her as saying. 

    The country passed another year on the Bangla calendar combatting various types of challenges, she said in a message aired on Thursday. 

    “The fight against militancy, fundamentalism, extremism, and anti-Liberation War groups, while working towards creating a happy and prosperous Bangladesh in line with Bangabandhu's vision of a golden Bangladesh and smart nation, can serve as a significant source of motivation for us in this Baishakh.”

