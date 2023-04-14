Hasina wishes nation the best on Bangla New Year 1430

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has greeted all Bangladeshis residing at home and abroad through a video message on Bangla New Year 1430.

"On the eve of this Happy New Year, we are praying that we can remove all darkness and hurdles, and we can build a happy, prosperous and smart Bangladesh," the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha quoted her as saying.

The country passed another year on the Bangla calendar combatting various types of challenges, she said in a message aired on Thursday.