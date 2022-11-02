Man and wife were riding a bicycle to work. A bus cut their lives short

A man and his wife, both of whom worked at a garment factory, have died in a road accident in Dhaka's Dhamrai.

They were riding a bicycle to work when a bus hit them from behind on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Balitha on Wednesday, according to Masud Khan, chief of Manikganj Golra Highway Police Station.

Md Israfil, 35, and his wife Swapna Begum, 26, died on the spot. They were natives of Shailodhon in Dhamrai.