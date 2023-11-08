    বাংলা

    Gonosanghati Andolan leader among two dead in 'accident' in Dhaka's Eskaton

    Two people, including a member of the Gonosanghati Andolan national council, have been found dead after their motorcycle was rammed by a truck in Dhaka’s Eskaton.

    The accident occurred early on Wednesday on the road from Bangla Motor to the Moghbazar Flyover, according to Md Awlad Hossain, chief of Hatirjheel Police Station.

    The dead have been identified as Ariful Islam, 40, and Souvik Karim, 42. Ariful hailed from Panchagarh and lived in Dhaka’s New Eskaton, while Souvik hailed from Noakhali and lived in Moghbazar.

    Arif is a former central president of the Bangladesh Chhatra Federation and a member of the Gonosanghati Andolan national council. He worked in the marketing department of the publishing company UPL.

    Souvik was a former leader of the Dhaka University branch of the Chhatra Federation and taught at a private university.

    OC Awlad said that the police station got a call on the 999 emergency line early in the morning that reported the bodies of two motorcycle passengers were lying on the road.

    “The two died on the spot when a truck ran them over,” the police official said, citing witnesses. “The truck fled. We are trying to identify the truck from video from closed circuit (CC) cameras.”

    The two bodies were recovered and sent to the Dhaka Medical College morgue for post-mortem reports, Awlad said.

    The families say funeral prayers for Arif and Souvik will be held on Wednesday after Zuhr prayers at the Eskaton Gardens Mosque. They will be buried afterwards at Azimpur graveyard.

