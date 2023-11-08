Gonosanghati Andolan leader among two dead in 'accident' in Dhaka's Eskaton

Two people, including a member of the Gonosanghati Andolan national council, have been found dead after their motorcycle was rammed by a truck in Dhaka’s Eskaton.

The accident occurred early on Wednesday on the road from Bangla Motor to the Moghbazar Flyover, according to Md Awlad Hossain, chief of Hatirjheel Police Station.

The dead have been identified as Ariful Islam, 40, and Souvik Karim, 42. Ariful hailed from Panchagarh and lived in Dhaka’s New Eskaton, while Souvik hailed from Noakhali and lived in Moghbazar.

Arif is a former central president of the Bangladesh Chhatra Federation and a member of the Gonosanghati Andolan national council. He worked in the marketing department of the publishing company UPL.

Souvik was a former leader of the Dhaka University branch of the Chhatra Federation and taught at a private university.