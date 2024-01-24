    বাংলা

    Winter chill to persist through January amid cold snap

    Over the past 24 hours, the northern district of Tetulia recorded the country's lowest temperature at 8.4 degrees Celsius

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Jan 2024, 06:16 AM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2024, 06:16 AM

    As a biting cold snap whips up a dense blanket of fog and frigid air in parts of the country, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department says that winter's bone-chilling grip is unlikely to ease before January's end.

    "Wintry conditions are expected to last throughout January, accompanied by chilly temperatures," meteorologist Afroza Sultana said on Wednesday.

    Over the past 24 hours, the northern district of Tetulia recorded the country's lowest temperature at 8.4 degrees Celsius.

    A mild cold wave is sweeping over the Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, along with the districts of Kishoreganj and Chuadanga.

    Dhaka was enveloped by dense morning fog, with temperatures dropping to 12.4 degrees Celsius.

    The weather forecast indicates the possibility of light drizzle in Khulna on Wednesday. Cloudy skies are expected to stretch from the country's central regions, including Dhaka, to the coasts.

    While night temperatures may see a slight increase in some parts of the country, daytime temperatures are likely to remain low.

    Moderate to dense fog is predicted to cover the country from midnight to morning, with fog persisting until noon in some areas. The dense fog may disrupt air traffic, inland waterways, and road connectivity.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cold snap may linger and spread throughout Bangladesh, Met Office warns
    Cold wave may linger and spread
    A mild cold wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Naogaon, Dinajpur and Moulvibazar
    Winter chill sparks concerns among farmers as it threatens to hurt harvest
    Cold weather worries farmers
    Farmers and agriculturists worry that if the cold lasts for two more weeks, it may harm the crops even more
    Fog or air pollution? What's behind Dhaka's winter dreariness?
    Fog or smog? Behind Dhaka's winter dreariness
    Experts believe the layer of haze that has been obscuring the sun for the past week is uncharacteristic of typical winter fog
    ‘I need to budget carefully for food, how can I afford winter clothes?’
    ‘I can barely buy food, how can I afford to stay warm?’
    Temperatures are as low as 7-8 degrees Celsius, the Met Office says, but the heavy fog can make it feel as low as 2-3 degrees Celsius

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps