Winter chill to persist through January amid cold snap

As a biting cold snap whips up a dense blanket of fog and frigid air in parts of the country, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department says that winter's bone-chilling grip is unlikely to ease before January's end.
"Wintry conditions are expected to last throughout January, accompanied by chilly temperatures," meteorologist Afroza Sultana said on Wednesday.
Over the past 24 hours, the northern district of Tetulia recorded the country's lowest temperature at 8.4 degrees Celsius.
A mild cold wave is sweeping over the Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, along with the districts of Kishoreganj and Chuadanga.
Dhaka was enveloped by dense morning fog, with temperatures dropping to 12.4 degrees Celsius.
The weather forecast indicates the possibility of light drizzle in Khulna on Wednesday. Cloudy skies are expected to stretch from the country's central regions, including Dhaka, to the coasts.
While night temperatures may see a slight increase in some parts of the country, daytime temperatures are likely to remain low.
Moderate to dense fog is predicted to cover the country from midnight to morning, with fog persisting until noon in some areas. The dense fog may disrupt air traffic, inland waterways, and road connectivity.