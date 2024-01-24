Winter chill to persist through January amid cold snap

As a biting cold snap whips up a dense blanket of fog and frigid air in parts of the country, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department says that winter's bone-chilling grip is unlikely to ease before January's end.

"Wintry conditions are expected to last throughout January, accompanied by chilly temperatures," meteorologist Afroza Sultana said on Wednesday.

Over the past 24 hours, the northern district of Tetulia recorded the country's lowest temperature at 8.4 degrees Celsius.

A mild cold wave is sweeping over the Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, along with the districts of Kishoreganj and Chuadanga.