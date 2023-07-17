Sunken vessel pulled out of Buriganga River after 9 hours

Authorities have recovered a water bus that sank in the Buriganga River near Dhaka's Sadarghat after an almost nine-hour effort.

The vessel was pulled out of the river around 5:30 am on Monday, according to Gautam Kumar Biswas, superintendent of the River Police's Dhaka Division. No bodies were found inside it.

The BIWTC water bus was crossing from Keraniganj’s Telghat to the Lalkuthi Ghat in Shyambazar when it collided with another vessel and capsized around 8:30 pm on Sunday.