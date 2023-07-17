Sunken vessel pulled out of Buriganga River after 9 hours

Authorities have recovered a water bus that sank in the Buriganga River near Dhaka's Sadarghat after an almost nine-hour effort.
The vessel was pulled out of the river around 5:30 am on Monday, according to Gautam Kumar Biswas, superintendent of the River Police's Dhaka Division. No bodies were found inside it.
The BIWTC water bus was crossing from Keraniganj’s Telghat to the Lalkuthi Ghat in Shyambazar when it collided with another vessel and capsized around 8:30 pm on Sunday.
Around 50 people were aboard the vessel, but most of them managed to swim ashore.
Divers from the River Police and fire service subsequently launched a search operation and found four unconscious people. They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where three of them were declared dead.
Two of the dead were identified as Mohammad Alif, 14, and Mohammad Fahim, 30. The other victim is believed to have been around 50 years old, but their identity could not be confirmed immediately.