Ministry will look into S Alam money-laundering allegations if ACC requests: foreign secretary

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has said the ministry will look into money-laundering allegations against Mohammad Saiful Alam, the owner of conglomerate S Alam Group, if the Anti-Corruption Commision requests.

“We haven’t yet received any such instruction,” he said after a meeting with Richard Nephew, US State Department’s Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption, in Dhaka on Monday.

“We will do whatever we can within the law if the ACC has any requests.”