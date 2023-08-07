    বাংলা

    Ministry will look into S Alam money-laundering allegations if ACC requests: foreign secretary

    The High Court has ordered an investigation into a newspaper report that Alam bought huge amounts of properties abroad without permission from Bangladesh Bank

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 7 August 2023, 02:35 PM
    Updated : 7 August 2023, 02:35 PM

    Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has said the ministry will look into money-laundering allegations against Mohammad Saiful Alam, the owner of conglomerate S Alam Group, if the Anti-Corruption Commision requests.

    “We haven’t yet received any such instruction,” he said after a meeting with Richard Nephew, US State Department’s Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption, in Dhaka on Monday.

    “We will do whatever we can within the law if the ACC has any requests.”

    The High Court on Sunday ordered an investigation into a newspaper report that Alam bought huge amounts of properties abroad, including a business empire worth about $1 billion in Singapore, without permission from Bangladesh Bank.

    It also asked why the failure of the Financial Intelligence Unit, the ACC and the central bank to prevent money laundering in this case would not be declared as illegal.

    According to the report published by The Daily Star, Alam bought at least two hotels, two homes, one retail space, and other properties over the last decade, all the while seeking to remove his name from the paper trails.

