Army man dies in Bandarban explosion

A member of the army has died in a bomb blast during a mission to bust a training camp of the separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila.

A patrol team of the Ruma Military Zone made its way to the training camp on Thursday at the request of locals concerned about their safety.

As the team approached the area, the armed KNF gang fled the scene, the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.