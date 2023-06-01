    বাংলা

    Army man dies in Bandarban explosion

    A patrol team hit an improvised explosive device during a mission to bust a training camp of the separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front in Ruma

    Published : 1 June 2023, 01:56 PM
    Updated : 1 June 2023, 01:56 PM

    A member of the army has died in a bomb blast during a mission to bust a training camp of the separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila.

    A patrol team of the Ruma Military Zone made its way to the training camp on Thursday at the request of locals concerned about their safety.

    As the team approached the area, the armed KNF gang fled the scene, the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

    Several improvised explosive devices were burrowed on the ground haphazardly and a member of the team, 30-year-old Tuzam, tripped over one of them around 9:20am.

    He was flown to the Chattogram Combined Military Hospital in critical condition and later died during treatment.

    The specialised team of the army carried out efforts to spot and defuse IEDs for the safety of the people, the ISPR said.

    Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed expressed deep shock over the untimely death of the army member and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

    Recently, KNF members have been committing a series of crimes, including murder, abduction, and creating anarchy in the hilly areas. The Bangladesh Army and other law-enforcing agencies are actively working to capture the insurgents.

