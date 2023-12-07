Two children went to catch a glimpse of the new Cox's Bazar Express. A road accident cut their lives short

Two children have died after they were struck by a bus while crossing a road in Cox’s Bazar’s Chakaria Upazila.

Another child was injured in the accident that took place at Ulubunia on Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway at 7 am on Wednesday, according to Inspector Md Iqbal bahar Majumdar of Malumghat Highway Police Outpost.

The siblings were identified as Abdur Rahman, 8 and his sister, Saba, 6. The injured child, however, could not be identified immediately.

The children went to catch a glimpse of the new train operating on Cox’s Bazar- Chattogram route near Malumghat, police said, citing locals.