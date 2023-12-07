    বাংলা

    Two children went to catch a glimpse of the new Cox's Bazar Express. A road accident cut their lives short

    The siblings were returning home after seeing the new Cox's Bazar train in operation when a bus ran them over

    Cox's Bazar Correspondent
    Published : 7 Dec 2023, 06:22 AM
    Updated : 7 Dec 2023, 06:22 AM

    Two children have died after they were struck by a bus while crossing a road in Cox’s Bazar’s Chakaria Upazila.

    Another child was injured in the accident that took place at Ulubunia on Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway at 7 am on Wednesday, according to Inspector Md Iqbal bahar Majumdar of Malumghat Highway Police Outpost.

    The siblings were identified as Abdur Rahman, 8 and his sister, Saba, 6. The injured child, however, could not be identified immediately.

    The children went to catch a glimpse of the new train operating on Cox’s Bazar- Chattogram route near Malumghat, police said, citing locals.

    On their way back, they were hit by a Cox’s Bazar-bound Shyamoli Paribahan bus, killing one of them on the spot. One child died on the spot, while the other two were injured.

    The two other children were taken to the Malumghat Christian Memorial Hospital, where the doctor declared one of them dead.

    Meanwhile, the bus driver fled the scene quickly, prompting anger among locals. They subsequently blocked the road and staged a protest, causing a traffic gridlock on both sides of the road.

    Later, police intervened and persuaded them to clear the street, allowing normal traffic to resume.

    The bodies have been kept at the Malumghat Highway Police Outpost.

