HC seeks details of Taqsem’s salary, asks why he should not be removed as WASA MD

The High Court has sought details of the salary and allowances received by Taqsem A Khan as the managing director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority.
After hearing a writ petition filed by the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, the court on Wednesday also asked why Taqsem should not be removed from his job.
The WASA board of directors has been asked to submit the documents to the court within the next 60 days.
In a set of rules, the court also asked why the defendants’ inaction in removing Taqsem should not be declared ultra vires, or beyond their legal authority.
The court also asked why it should not order WASA to pay Taqsem under the National Pay Scale 2015 until his removal from the post.
The local government secretary, the Dhaka WASA board and other defendants have been asked to respond to the rules within four weeks.
The panel of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo heard the petition. Lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua stood for the petitioner, while Deputy Attorney General Aravind Kumar Ray represented the state.
The government extended Taqsem’s tenure six times since his appointment as the WASA managing director in 2009. He draws Tk 625,000 in monthly salary now.