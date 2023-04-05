Court acquits 3 suspects charged over Atia Mahal raid in 2017

A court has acquitted three suspects in an anti-terrorism case filed over the raid at Atia Mahal in Sylhet’s South Surma.
Judge Muhammad Nurul Amin Biplob of the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal in Sylhet announced the verdict on Wednesday.
The acquitted suspects are Jahirul Hoque Jashim, 29, from Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari, his wife Ms Arzina alias Razia Sultana, 21, and Md Hasan, 28.
All of them were present in court for the verdict. They were put on trial as suspected members of the banned militant outfit Jama’atul Mujahidin Bangladesh [JMB].
The suspects were acquitted as they were proven to have no connection with the Atia Mahal incident and were jailed in a Chattogram prison in a separate anti-terrorism case at that time, public prosecutor Muminur Rahman Titu said.
Another case under the anti-terrorism act against the three suspects is continuing in a Chattogram court, the public prosecutor said.
On Mar 24, 2017, law enforcement agencies uncovered a militant hideout inside a five-storey building, ‘Atia Mahal’ at Shibbari in South Surma.
Para-commandos subsequently stormed and neutralised the ‘militant den’ in a four-day raid called ‘Operation Twilight’, in which four suspected militants were killed.
During the raid, bombs exploded near Atia Mahal killing at least seven, including Lt Col Abul Kalam Azad, then chief of the RAB Detective Branch, and two policemen.
At the time, the Rapid Action Battalion had said the building posed a threat to everyone as it contained a lot of explosives in it. RAB said they worked cautiously, so the raid took time. Later, they handed over control of the building to the police.
At least three men and a woman were killed in the raid. They were buried as unidentified bodies at Hazrat Manikpeer Graveyard in Sylhet, following an autopsy.
A total of three cases were filed over the Atia Mahal raid. The current case was filed by SI Suhel Ahmed of Moghlabazar Police. Unidentified suspects were named in the case.
Police started the investigation with the Police Bureau of Investigation taking over the investigative duties later. The PBI indicted Jahirul Hoque Joshim, his wife ‘Arzina’ alias Razia and Md Hasan on Sept 7, 2019.
Jahirul and his wife Arzina were arrested in an anti-terrorism raid in Chattogram’s Sitakunda in 2017, while Md Hasan was arrested in a raid in Cumilla’s Chandina. Later, they were all shown arrested in the Atia Mahal case.
The trial opened after the indictment of the three suspects. At least 21 of 33 witnesses testified in the case. The arguments ended on Mar 14, and the case reached its last stage for the verdict.
The PBI submitted the final report on Jul 14, 2019, on the two cases of a bomb explosion and murder over the Atia Mahal incident.