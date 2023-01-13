Two suspected robbers beaten to death by mob in Cumilla

An angry mob has beaten two suspected robbers to death and injured another in Cumilla’s Muradnagar Upazila.

Ismail Hossain, 31, and Nur Alam, 30, were killed in the attack. The injured man has been identified as Shahjahan Mia.

The men were detained in a house in Darora Union’s Palasuta village before being beaten by villagers around 11:30 pm on Thursday, said Muradnagar Police Station chief Kamruzzaman Talukder.