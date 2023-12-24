Elderly man killed by stray bullet meant for son in Teknaf Rohingya camp

An elderly man has been shot dead in an attack targeting his son at a Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf Upazila.

The incident took place at the Nayapara refugee settlement in Hnila on Saturday midnight, according to Md Osman Gani, chief of Teknaf Police Station.

The dead man has been identified as 65-year-old Abul Faiz, a resident of the camp.

Osman said the victim's son, Ismail, had a row with local Rohingya criminals and had subsequently received threats from the group.