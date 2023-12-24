Elderly man killed by stray bullet meant for son in Teknaf Rohingya camp

An elderly man has been shot dead in an attack targeting his son at a Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf Upazila.
The incident took place at the Nayapara refugee settlement in Hnila on Saturday midnight, according to Md Osman Gani, chief of Teknaf Police Station.
The dead man has been identified as 65-year-old Abul Faiz, a resident of the camp.
Osman said the victim's son, Ismail, had a row with local Rohingya criminals and had subsequently received threats from the group.
Ismail was returning home with his father after a visit to a nearby hospital when the assailants launched the attack, according to the police.
"The criminals shot at Ismail, but the bullet missed its target and struck his father. The culprits managed to escape," said Osman.
Locals subsequently took Faiz to the Upazila Health Complex, where a doctor declared him dead.
His body was later sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The motive behind the shooting has yet to be determined, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the assailants, Osman said.