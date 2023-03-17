Mirpur Road building blast death toll now 5 as another victim dies

Another victim of the explosion in a building on Mirpur Road near the Science Laboratory intersection in Dhaka has died at a hospital 11 days after the incident, taking the death toll to five.
Zahur Ali was the latest victim to lose his life at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Thursday evening.
SM Ayub Hossain, the resident surgeon of the institute, said 52-year old Zahur had 44 of his body burnt in the blast.
A native of Faridpur, Zahur lived in Mirpur’s Paikpara and worked at Phoenix Insurance on the second floor of the Shirin Mansion, where the blast occurred on Mar 5. Three people died at the scene and another at the hospital.
Police believe it was an accident as they could not find evidence of explosives.
The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha ordered the demolition of the building after Dhaka South City Corporation declared it risky.
Police filed a case over negligent deaths in the incident without naming any accused.