Mirpur Road building blast death toll now 5 as another victim dies

Another victim of the explosion in a building on Mirpur Road near the Science Laboratory intersection in Dhaka has died at a hospital 11 days after the incident, taking the death toll to five.

Zahur Ali was the latest victim to lose his life at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Thursday evening.

SM Ayub Hossain, the resident surgeon of the institute, said 52-year old Zahur had 44 of his body burnt in the blast.