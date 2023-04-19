Four women hit by a train die in Tangail

Four women, including a mother and her daughter, died after they were hit by a train when they walked on a rail track in Tangail’s Kalihati Upazila.

Another woman was injured in the accident that occurred near bridge No. 16 adjacent to the Salla Kamakhya intersection at around 5:30 am on Wednesday, said Sub Inspector Nazmul Hasan of the Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station.