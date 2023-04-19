Four women hit by a train die in Tangail

Four women, including a mother and her daughter, died after they were hit by a train when they walked on a rail track in Tangail’s Kalihati Upazila.
Another woman was injured in the accident that occurred near bridge No. 16 adjacent to the Salla Kamakhya intersection at around 5:30 am on Wednesday, said Sub Inspector Nazmul Hasan of the Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station.
The dead were natives of Daspara village in Bhuapur Upazila: Aroti Rani Das, 55, Shanti, 45, her daughter Shilpi, 25, and Bashonti, 60. The accident left Josna Rani Das from the same village injured.
The women left their homes early in the morning to collect clothes given as Zakat and walked on the rail track, said SI Nazmul Hasan.
As they reached the Salla Kamakhya intersection, the Dhaka-bound Ekota Express coming from North Bengal hit them.
Nazmul believed that the women could not realise the train was approaching, due to low visibility in the early morning. Four of them died on the spot after the train knocked them off the track.
Josna Das has been admitted to the Tangail General Hospital with injuries, the police officer said.