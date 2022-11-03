Bangladesh pays homage to four national leaders on Jail Killing Day

Bangladesh has paid tribute to the four national leaders who were assassinated 47 years ago on Jail Killing Day.

Hasina placed a wreath near the portrait of Bangabandhu at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi on Thursday morning. Afterwards, she visited the Banani graveyard and laid wreaths and offered prayers at the graves of three national leaders. The grave of another leader, AHM Quamruzzaman, is in Rajshahi.