    Bangladesh pays homage to four national leaders on Jail Killing Day

    Four national leaders close to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were brutally killed inside Dhaka’s Central Jail on this day in 1975

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Nov 2022, 05:15 AM
    Updated : 3 Nov 2022, 05:15 AM

    Bangladesh has paid tribute to the four national leaders who were assassinated 47 years ago on Jail Killing Day.

    Hasina placed a wreath near the portrait of Bangabandhu at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi on Thursday morning. Afterwards, she visited the Banani graveyard and laid wreaths and offered prayers at the graves of three national leaders. The grave of another leader, AHM Quamruzzaman, is in Rajshahi.

    Hasina first paid homage as the head of government. Later, the Awami League president was joined by other party leaders and activists.

    After Hasina left, many social, political and cultural organisations and Awami League affiliates paid their tributes.

    The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

    On Nov 3, 1975, four leaders of the wartime national government -- acting President Syed Nazrul Islam, Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmad and cabinet ministers M Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman -- were brutally killed inside Dhaka’s Central Jail.

    They were murdered while in state custody as the country witnessed sweeping changes in politics amid the chaos that followed Bangabandhu’s assassination.

    The day Bangladesh was robbed of its top national leaders has since been remembered as Jail Killing Day.

    Quader said the goal of the assassins was to wipe out a family on Aug 15, 1975 and the murder inside the jail on Nov 3, 1975 was a continuation of the previous murders.

    "The BNP led the politics of killing in Bangladesh. They are responsible for the murder of Bangabandhu, the Jail Killings, and the grenade attack on Aug 21, 2004.”

    "Today, if politics is to be institutionalised and if we want to nurture the spirit and values of the Liberation War, the politics of assassination must end forever."

