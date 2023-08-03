    বাংলা

    Six people sentenced to death for 2018 murder of freedom fighter Matin in Mymensingh

    Abdul Matin was murdered after he protested against the illegal grabbing of a farmer’s land

    Mymensingh Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 August 2023, 12:17 PM
    Updated : 3 August 2023, 12:17 PM

    A Mymensingh court has sentenced six people to death and two others to life in prison for killing freedom fighter Abdul Matin over a land dispute in the district’s Trishal Upazila five years ago.

    Second Additional District and Sessions Judge Sabrina Ali handed down the verdict on Thursday.

    “The verdict has established justice,” said Public Prosecutor Pijush Kanti Sarker.

    The judge also slapped a fine of Tk 50,000 on each of the convicts who got the death penalty. 

    They are Mobarak Member, Tofazzal Hossain, Rubel Mia, Selim, Sohag and Idris Ali.

    Those sentenced to life in prison are Mofazzal Hossain Rubel and Dulal Mia. They were also fined Tk 20,000 each and will have to serve three months more in jail if they fail to pay.

    Matin was murdered after he protested against the illegal grabbing of a farmer’s land in Khagatipara Jamtoli village on Jul 3, 2018. His son Mahmudul Hasan Mamun filed a case over the incident.

