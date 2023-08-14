Five of a family burnt in Dhaka gas explosion

Five members of a family, including children, have suffered burn injuries after a gas pipe leak led to an explosion in Dhaka.

The incident took place at a house in Jurain Madbar Bazar’s Salimullah Road in the early hours of Monday. Three of the victims are in critical condition.

The injured have been identified as Altaf Sikder, 70, his wife Morjina Begum, 50, daughter Mukta Khatun, 30, her husband Atahar, 35, and their daughter Afsana, 5. They have been admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The victims are undergoing treatment at the hospital, said Inspector Md Bachchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost. The concerned police station is aware of the matter, he said.

Md Mahabub, a brother-in-law of Altaf, said that his sister's family lived in a rented space on the ground floor of a four-storey house.