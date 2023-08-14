Five of a family burnt in Dhaka gas explosion

Five members of a family, including children, have suffered burn injuries after a gas pipe leak led to an explosion in Dhaka.
The incident took place at a house in Jurain Madbar Bazar’s Salimullah Road in the early hours of Monday. Three of the victims are in critical condition.
The injured have been identified as Altaf Sikder, 70, his wife Morjina Begum, 50, daughter Mukta Khatun, 30, her husband Atahar, 35, and their daughter Afsana, 5. They have been admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
The victims are undergoing treatment at the hospital, said Inspector Md Bachchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost. The concerned police station is aware of the matter, he said.
Md Mahabub, a brother-in-law of Altaf, said that his sister's family lived in a rented space on the ground floor of a four-storey house.
"From what I have heard, there was a gas pipe leak in the house next door which led to a build-up of gas in my sister’s house. At around 2 am, Mukta entered the kitchen and attempted to light the stove. At that moment, the spark caused an explosion, engulfing the entire room in flames.”
All of them suffered burns due to this incident, Mahabub said. “Upon hearing the news, I rushed to rescue them and later brought them to the hospital."
Tarikul Islam, a resident physician at the burn institute, said Atahar has suffered burns on 55 percent of his body, Mukta 45 percent, Afsana 25 percent, Altaf 2 percent, and Morjina 5 percent. Among them, Mukta, her husband, and their child, are in critical condition.
Mahbub said that there is often a shortage of gas in the area during the daytime, making it very difficult to cook. However, there is usually enough gas during the night, which is why food is cooked mainly at that time.