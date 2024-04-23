    বাংলা

    Three teenage Rajshahi madrasa students drown in Padma River

    When one of them drowned, the two others tried to rescue him but met with the same fate, witnesses said

    Rajshahi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 April 2024, 02:23 PM
    Updated : 23 April 2024, 02:23 PM

    Three teenage students of a madrasa in Rajshahi’s Paba Upazila have drowned in the Padma River.

    The dead Juboraj, Nuruzzaman, and Arif, all identified by a single name and aged between 13 and 14 years, were students of the local Katakhali Jamia Osmania Madrasa.

    Their bodies were recovered from the river in the Upazila’s Charshyampur area between 2:00pm and 2:45pm on Tuesday, said Abu Sama, a senior officer at Rajshahi Sadar Fire Station.

    Seven boys went to bathe in the river around 1:00pm, Sama said, citing the teenagers who were with the victims.

    “Juboraj drowned, and Nuruzzaman and Arif tried to rescue him, but they also drowned.”

    The fire service team promptly responded after the relatives informed them about the incident, arriving at the scene at 1:30pm, and initiated a search operation, Sama said. Subsequently, the bodies of the three teenagers were recovered one by one.

    The bodies were then handed over to the families after completing the required legal procedures, said the fire service official.

    This tragedy comes after another incident on Sunday afternoon, where two people drowned while bathing in the Padma River in the Harupur area under Kashiadanga Police Station in Rajshahi.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dump truck runs over 2 motorcycles, killing 3 people in Rajshahi
    3 dead as truck crushes 2 motorcycles
    The accident in Rajshahi’s Paba Upazila leaves two other motorcyclists injured
    Sylhet’s Bashia River is dying, but no one bothers to notice
    The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
    Sylhet municipal workers were seen dumping market waste into the river, a resident says
    Railway engineer, banker drown in Padma River in Munshiganj
    Railway engineer, banker drown in Padma River in Munshiganj
    The son of the engineer has been missing since the incident at Tongibari in Munshiganj
    3 arrested over ‘gang rape’ of Santal woman in Rajshahi
    3 held over ‘gang rape’ of Santal woman in Rajshahi
    “The three Santal suspects stated that they raped her because she was pursuing a relationship with a Muslim boy,” a police official said

    Opinion

    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps