Three teenage Rajshahi madrasa students drown in Padma River

Three teenage students of a madrasa in Rajshahi’s Paba Upazila have drowned in the Padma River.
The dead Juboraj, Nuruzzaman, and Arif, all identified by a single name and aged between 13 and 14 years, were students of the local Katakhali Jamia Osmania Madrasa.
Their bodies were recovered from the river in the Upazila’s Charshyampur area between 2:00pm and 2:45pm on Tuesday, said Abu Sama, a senior officer at Rajshahi Sadar Fire Station.
Seven boys went to bathe in the river around 1:00pm, Sama said, citing the teenagers who were with the victims.
“Juboraj drowned, and Nuruzzaman and Arif tried to rescue him, but they also drowned.”
The fire service team promptly responded after the relatives informed them about the incident, arriving at the scene at 1:30pm, and initiated a search operation, Sama said. Subsequently, the bodies of the three teenagers were recovered one by one.
The bodies were then handed over to the families after completing the required legal procedures, said the fire service official.
This tragedy comes after another incident on Sunday afternoon, where two people drowned while bathing in the Padma River in the Harupur area under Kashiadanga Police Station in Rajshahi.