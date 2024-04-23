Three teenage Rajshahi madrasa students drown in Padma River

Three teenage students of a madrasa in Rajshahi’s Paba Upazila have drowned in the Padma River.

The dead Juboraj, Nuruzzaman, and Arif, all identified by a single name and aged between 13 and 14 years, were students of the local Katakhali Jamia Osmania Madrasa.

Their bodies were recovered from the river in the Upazila’s Charshyampur area between 2:00pm and 2:45pm on Tuesday, said Abu Sama, a senior officer at Rajshahi Sadar Fire Station.

Seven boys went to bathe in the river around 1:00pm, Sama said, citing the teenagers who were with the victims.

“Juboraj drowned, and Nuruzzaman and Arif tried to rescue him, but they also drowned.”