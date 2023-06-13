Protests roil BSMMU as postgraduate doctors seek higher allowance

Postgraduate doctors at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University have launched a protest over the irregular payment of allowances while demanding that the amount be increased.
Around 500 doctors demonstrated in front of the vice-chancellor’s office on Tuesday to air their grievances.
Third-class and fourth-class employees of the hospital also gathered there during the doctors’ demonstration and began shouting slogans against the protesters.
Tanvir, a protester, said they wanted to present a three-point demand, but instead of listening to what they had to say, Vice-Chancellor Md Sharfuddin shut himself in his office.
“Our demands included raising postgraduate trainee doctors’ allowances by Tk 20,000 to Tk 50,000, regularising the payment of these allowances and clearing any dues.”
“But the vice-chancellor is not coming out. Instead, he sent his third and fourth-class employees, who are shouting slogans at us. They’re trying to provoke us into doing something rash.”
Around 2 pm, a team of five doctors went inside to meet the vice-chancellor. But instead of receiving words of assurance, they were met with threats, said Habibur Rahman Sohag, another protester.
“We were supposed to go to the vice-chancellor’s room in a group of 20. But the gate was shut after five of us squeezed in. The room had at least 60 people, including employees and officials.”
“They've threatened that we’ll be expelled from courses if we don't return to work. The vice-chancellor is doing everything he can to divert the issue elsewhere. He even said that we were members of Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir.”
“The BCPS [Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons] spoke to us. They assured us that they’d think it over. We’ll wait until Jun 15 before going on strike.”
Sharfuddin later said: “The issue has been resolved and we’ll reveal the details in a press release. The protesting doctors want a higher stipend. We’ll speak about it and if the government allows it [we’ll oblige].”