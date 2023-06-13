Protests roil BSMMU as postgraduate doctors seek higher allowance

Postgraduate doctors at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University have launched a protest over the irregular payment of allowances while demanding that the amount be increased.

Around 500 doctors demonstrated in front of the vice-chancellor’s office on Tuesday to air their grievances.

Third-class and fourth-class employees of the hospital also gathered there during the doctors’ demonstration and began shouting slogans against the protesters.

Tanvir, a protester, said they wanted to present a three-point demand, but instead of listening to what they had to say, Vice-Chancellor Md Sharfuddin shut himself in his office.