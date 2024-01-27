Dhaka hits top of IQAir's ranking of most polluted major cities

Amid the winter, the 'very unhealthy' air of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka registered as the worst in the world on Saturday morning.

Five cities around the world register exceptionally high levels of air pollution, according to the observations of international air technology company IQAir.

Dhaka's air went from 'unhealthy' to 'very unhealthy' at 10 am on Saturday. Over the next two hours, Dhaka climbed to the top of the rankings, followed closely by India's Kolkata and Delhi.

At 10 am, Dhaka's air quality registered at 279. It worsened to 281 at 11 pm and averaged at around 276 around noon.