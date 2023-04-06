Bangladesh's energy plan faces gas dilemma as fuel crisis bites

COSTS OF LNG

One of the main problems with relying on LNG imports is its price volatility, according to several energy experts.

Bangladesh had to suspend purchases of LNG from the spot market in July 2022 when prices skyrocketed in the wake of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Warda Ajaz, a project manager at Global Energy Monitor, said last year's LNG price hike led to very frequent power outages - known as load shedding, and a decrease in industrial output.

"This is the cost of dependency on imported fuel - and the recent energy crisis has provided many examples worldwide to reemphasise this," she said.

The government recently resumed buying LNG after an eight-month pause, but simultaneously moved to raise energy and power prices and cut growing subsidies that stood at 273 billion taka ($2.55 billion) in the 2022 financial year.

Such price adjustments have put pressure on businessmen such as textile entrepreneur Ahmed.

"The situation is even more dire for smaller local businesses that supply accessories to larger businesses, and have less financial clout to cope with the energy price hike," he said.

Helen Mashiyat Preoty, a researcher for the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), a Dhaka-based think-tank, said growing reliance on imported fuel will require substantial investment.

For example, the government has to compensate the two privately-owned offshore systems for storing and re-gasifying imported liquefied gas when they are forced to run below capacity due to shortages of LNG imports, she said.

The government is now eyeing the installation of two more privately-owned offshore units and an onshore LNG terminal, and the draft plan estimates that about half of the required investment for power generation will have to go to the gas sector.

Instead of leaning towards LNG imports, Bangladesh should ramp up natural gas exploration at home, some experts said.