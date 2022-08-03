Warning signal No. 3 at Bangladesh ports as convective clouds form over bay

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has advised maritime ports to be on alert as a deep convection has formed over the Bay of Bengal.
Squally winds generated by the convective clouds over the North Bay could affect the coastal areas in the south, the Met Office said on Wednesday.
The Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports have been asked to hoist the local cautionary signal No. 3 as a result, according to Meteorologist Muhammad Abdul Kalam Malik.
All fishing boats and trawlers have been instructed to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution.
The monsoon is moderately active over Bangladesh at present, according to the Met Office.
The country is likely to experience rains for the next few days.
In the last 24 hours, Feni recorded the highest rainfall in the country at 106 mm. During that time, the mercury soared to 36.1C in Mongla, making it the hottest place in the country.
Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are in the forecast for most parts of the country, including Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Rangpur, Sylhet and Dhaka divisions.
Day and night temperatures are likely remain almost unchanged across the country.
