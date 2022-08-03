Warning signal No. 3 at Bangladesh ports as convective clouds form over bay

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has advised maritime ports to be on alert as a deep convection has formed over the Bay of Bengal.

Squally winds generated by the convective clouds over the North Bay could affect the coastal areas in the south, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

The Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports have been asked to hoist the local cautionary signal No. 3 as a result, according to Meteorologist Muhammad Abdul Kalam Malik.