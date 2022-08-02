Floods may strike at end of August, heatwaves likely to persist, met office says

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has warned of short-term to medium-term floods in the last half of August, fuelled by heavy rains.

On Tuesday, the met office forecast low pressure in the Bay of the Bengal along with isolated mild heatwaves with the mercury rising to 36-38 degrees Celsius around the country in August.

The days and nights are likely to be warmer than usual throughout the month, it said.

Azizur Rahman, the director of the met office’s long-term forecast, said the overall rainfall around the country might be less than usual in August.

There might be one or two rainy season-induced lows in the Bay, which could transform into a depression.