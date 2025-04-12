31 motorcycles vandalised as 'parking dispute' turns violent in Sylhet

Three people are being treated at a hospital after suffering injuries in the late-night clash, police say

At least 31 motorcycles have been vandalised and three people injured after a parking dispute between two groups escalated into a clash in Sylhet city, according to the police.

The incident took place around 11pm on Friday in the city’s Machimpur area. Sylhet Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Rezaul Karim said law enforcement and army personnel brought the situation under control later that night.

The injured have been identified as Azizul Hossain Aziz, former member secretary of the Sylhet Metropolitan Swechchha Sebak Dal, Rumman Khan, and Munna, identified by a single name.

Locals say the conflict started when Aziz got into a heated argument and scuffle with a man named Dipu from the Machimpur area over parking and sitting space in the city’s Garden Tower area. Aziz, Rumman, and Munna were reportedly injured during the altercation.

Following the incident, Aziz’s supporters gathered on motorcycles and headed to Dipu’s residence in Machimpur to attack. However, they were confronted by Dipu’s supporters and local residents.

Aziz’s supporters then fled the scene, abandoning their motorcycles. Residents later vandalised at least 31 of the motorcycles, police said.

The clash spread panic throughout the area, prompting the deployment of police and army personnel to restore order.

“There was a dispute over motorcycle parking between youths from Machimpur and the suburbs. As a result, three people from the suburbs were injured," said Commissioner Rezaul.

“Later, people from the suburbs launched an attack on Dipu’s house in Machimpur. Locals resisted, forcing them to flee, leaving behind 31 motorcycles, which were then vandalised by residents.”

All three injured men are currently hospitalised, the police chief added.

Late at night, senior Sylhet BNP leaders, including the unit's Acting President Rezaul Hasan Koyes Lodhi and General Secretary Imdad Hossain Chowdhury visited the scene.