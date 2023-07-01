    বাংলা

    Dhaka cleaners remove 41,000 tonnes of cattle slaughter waste after Eid

    Rains eased the waste removal work by washing away blood clots

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 July 2023, 02:40 PM
    Updated : 1 July 2023, 02:40 PM

    Dhaka North and South city corporations say their cleaners have removed 41,000 tonnes of waste from cattle slaughter on Eid-ul-Azha in 48 hours.

    The two city corporations in Dhaka were relieved from the burden of cleaning up the city by spraying water after Eid as rains washed away blood clots, eliminating the need to use bleaching powder in many areas.

    The cleaning workers, who had to continue their job despite heavy rains, primarily focused on removing heavy waste like animal dung, slaughter rugs, meat scraps, meat bones, and leftovers.

    Makbul Hossain, spokesman for Dhaka North City Corporation, said it took 4,606 trips to dump 22,387 tonnes of waste in the Matuail landfill. “Wastes from the cattle markets have also been removed.”

    Md Mizanur Rahman, CEO of Dhaka South City Corporation, said they used 350 vehicles to remove 17,247 tonnes of waste.

    “Heavy rains posed a challenge to the waste removal work. But we completed it properly because we were prepared,” he said.

    A “healthy competition” between councillors also helped bolster the efforts to remove the wastes, he said.

    Mizanur accused some cattle market lessees of breaching contracts by not removing waste.

    “We’ll hold back parts of their deposits and warn them.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Policeman stabbed to death in Dhaka after Eid vacation
    Policeman stabbed to death in Dhaka
    The constable was heading to his workplace when he was attacked in the Farmgate area
    A trip to the zoo on a rainy Eid break
    A trip to the zoo on a rainy Eid break
    Bangladeshis of all ages visited the National Zoo in Dhaka’s Mirpur the day after Eid-ul-Azha.
    Rawhide trade picks up pace after rains relent on Eid-ul-Azha day
    Rawhide trade gains pace
    Merchants’ agents claim they bought hides at higher prices than before
    Dhaka city authorities aim to clean up waste from Eid slaughter in 24 hours
    Dhaka city authorities aim to clear Eid waste in 24 hours
    The Dhaka city corporations are ready with thousands of workers and hundreds of vehicles to remove waste from sacrificial animals

    Opinion

    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps