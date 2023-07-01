Dhaka cleaners remove 41,000 tonnes of cattle slaughter waste after Eid

Dhaka North and South city corporations say their cleaners have removed 41,000 tonnes of waste from cattle slaughter on Eid-ul-Azha in 48 hours.

The two city corporations in Dhaka were relieved from the burden of cleaning up the city by spraying water after Eid as rains washed away blood clots, eliminating the need to use bleaching powder in many areas.

The cleaning workers, who had to continue their job despite heavy rains, primarily focused on removing heavy waste like animal dung, slaughter rugs, meat scraps, meat bones, and leftovers.