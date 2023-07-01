Dhaka cleaners remove 41,000 tonnes of cattle slaughter waste after Eid

Dhaka North and South city corporations say their cleaners have removed 41,000 tonnes of waste from cattle slaughter on Eid-ul-Azha in 48 hours.
The two city corporations in Dhaka were relieved from the burden of cleaning up the city by spraying water after Eid as rains washed away blood clots, eliminating the need to use bleaching powder in many areas.
The cleaning workers, who had to continue their job despite heavy rains, primarily focused on removing heavy waste like animal dung, slaughter rugs, meat scraps, meat bones, and leftovers.
Makbul Hossain, spokesman for Dhaka North City Corporation, said it took 4,606 trips to dump 22,387 tonnes of waste in the Matuail landfill. “Wastes from the cattle markets have also been removed.”
Md Mizanur Rahman, CEO of Dhaka South City Corporation, said they used 350 vehicles to remove 17,247 tonnes of waste.
“Heavy rains posed a challenge to the waste removal work. But we completed it properly because we were prepared,” he said.
A “healthy competition” between councillors also helped bolster the efforts to remove the wastes, he said.
Mizanur accused some cattle market lessees of breaching contracts by not removing waste.
“We’ll hold back parts of their deposits and warn them.”