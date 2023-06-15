Bangladesh expects respect from all to its sovereign rights: foreign ministry

“Bangladesh expects respect from all concerned to Bangladesh's sovereign rights to pursue its independent domestic as well as foreign policy based on the motto - ‘Friendship to all, malice towards none’, as envisaged by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” it added.



Speaking to reporters in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China is ready to help Bangladesh and other countries counter hegemonism and power politics.

The Chinese embassy in Dhaka said in a Facebook post that Wenbin discussed the US sanctions on Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion with journalists.

A journalist from Global Times said they noted recently Hasina had said on several occasions that she found the US sanctions on the RAB puzzling and that sanctions were “like a game”.