Bangladesh expects respect from all to its sovereign rights: foreign ministry

Bangladesh attaches highest importance to the freedom to decide its own course of action and expects respect from all to its sovereign rights, the government has said.
The foreign ministry’s statement came on Thursday after China accused the US of meddling in Bangladesh and others’ internal issues “under the pretext of democracy and human rights”.
The statement said the ministry noticed the remarks made by the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman in the context of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s recent comments.
“Bangladesh, like any self-respecting country, attaches highest importance to the values of sovereignty and freedom to decide its own course of action - both domestic and foreign - for the betterment of its people, to realise the dream of the Father of the Nation by implementing the visions laid by Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” the statement said.
“Bangladesh expects respect from all concerned to Bangladesh's sovereign rights to pursue its independent domestic as well as foreign policy based on the motto - ‘Friendship to all, malice towards none’, as envisaged by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” it added.
Speaking to reporters in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China is ready to help Bangladesh and other countries counter hegemonism and power politics.
The Chinese embassy in Dhaka said in a Facebook post that Wenbin discussed the US sanctions on Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion with journalists.
A journalist from Global Times said they noted recently Hasina had said on several occasions that she found the US sanctions on the RAB puzzling and that sanctions were “like a game”.
“It has the power to topple the government in any country,” she said, according to the journalist. “Bangladesh is not afraid of sanctions and she has instructed the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Planning to stop buying anything from countries that impose sanctions on Bangladesh. What’s China’s comment?”
In reply, Wenbin said: “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spoke not just [about] the strong position of the Bangladeshi people, but also the mind of a large part of the international community, especially the developing world.”
He also said, “China and Bangladesh have been traditionally friendly neighbours. We firmly support Bangladesh in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, upholding independent domestic and foreign policies, and pursuing a development path that suits its national realities.”