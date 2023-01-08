    বাংলা

    Four of a family among five in a car survive a 200-foot fall from Bandarban hill

    Two of them are sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in ‘critical condition’ after the accident in Bandarban’s Alikadam

    Bandarban Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Jan 2023, 02:12 PM
    Updated : 8 Jan 2023, 02:12 PM

    A car has plunged into a 200 feet deep ravine in Bandarban’s Alikadam, leaving all five in the vehicle injured.

    The victims include four members of a family and the chauffeur who lost control due to dense fog in the Dim Pahar area while travelling from Thanchi on Sunday morning, said Md Nasir Uddin, chief of Alikadam Police Station.

    The injured were Md Niajur Rahman, 52, a finance director at the health and family planning ministry, his wife Jenefa Rahman Nasrin, 48, their son Parthib Rahman, 21, daughter Fairuz Nafia, 21, and chauffeur Nur Nabi, 24.

    Two of them were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in a ‘critical condition’, police said.

    Nasir said the Fire Service and Civil Defence rescued the victims after the accident.

