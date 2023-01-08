Four of a family among five in a car survive a 200-foot fall from Bandarban hill

The victims include four members of a family and the chauffeur who lost control due to dense fog in the Dim Pahar area while travelling from Thanchi on Sunday morning, said Md Nasir Uddin, chief of Alikadam Police Station.

The injured were Md Niajur Rahman, 52, a finance director at the health and family planning ministry, his wife Jenefa Rahman Nasrin, 48, their son Parthib Rahman, 21, daughter Fairuz Nafia, 21, and chauffeur Nur Nabi, 24.