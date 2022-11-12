Another body recovered 47 days after Panchagarh boat capsize; death toll rises to 71

A child's body has been discovered 47 days after a boat packed with around 150 people who were travelling to a temple for the Mahalaya festival ahead of Durga Puja sank in the Korotoa River in Panchagarh's Boda Upazila.
It brings the death toll in the incident to 71 while one more is still unaccounted for.
The latest victim was identified as Joya Rani Roy, 4, daughter of Birendranath Roy and Alo Rani Roy of the Ghatiarpara area of Panchagarh.
The body of her younger sister Juthi Rani Roy, 1, was recovered the day after the incident. Their mother survived the disaster.
Md Rezaul Karim Shamim, chairman of Madea union council, said the body was found at the boat capsize site in the Aulia Ghat area on Friday.
When a group of workers were picking up pebbles from the river, they smelled a strong stench. At one point, a partially decomposed body came out, said the chairman.
Local public representatives and police rushed upon getting the news. Birendranath and Alo also went to the spot and identified the body. Parents and relatives burst into tears after receiving her body.
The body has been handed over to the family, said Shamim.
The child's body was probably buried in the sand after the boat capsized, said the chairman.
“There is only one consolation: I have found the body of my daughter. Now I can cremate her,” said Birendranath.
The body of Bhupendranath Burman alias Pania, 40, who went missing from Chhatra Shikarpur village in Debiganj Upazila, was recovered from the same area two days earlier.
Now Surendra Nath Barman, 65, of Dangapara village of Sakoya union of Boda Upazila remains missing, said Dipankar Roy, an additional deputy commissioner of Panchagarh.