Another body recovered 47 days after Panchagarh boat capsize; death toll rises to 71

A child's body has been discovered 47 days after a boat packed with around 150 people who were travelling to a temple for the Mahalaya festival ahead of Durga Puja sank in the Korotoa River in Panchagarh's Boda Upazila.

It brings the death toll in the incident to 71 while one more is still unaccounted for.

The latest victim was identified as Joya Rani Roy, 4, daughter of Birendranath Roy and Alo Rani Roy of the Ghatiarpara area of Panchagarh.

The body of her younger sister Juthi Rani Roy, 1, was recovered the day after the incident. Their mother survived the disaster.

Md Rezaul Karim Shamim, chairman of Madea union council, said the body was found at the boat capsize site in the Aulia Ghat area on Friday.