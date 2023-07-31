Teen couple among 3 dead after consuming poison in Ashulia

Police have recovered the bodies of three people -- a teenage couple and a teen woman -- from Dhaka’s Ashulia.

The victims committed suicide by consuming poison in separate incidents, said Ashulia Police Station Sub-Inspector Sohel Molla on Monday.

Marufa Akter Munni, 18, died at the Gonoshasthaya Hospital in Ashulia and her husband Md Mridul, 19, died at Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar. The body of another woman, 19-year-old Ripa Akter, was found in a house in Ashulia’s Dholpur area, according to police.

Mridul, a native of Joypurhat, wed Dinajpur resident Munni a few days ago. They had been living with family in Dholpur. Police could not reveal more details about Ripa.