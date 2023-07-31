    বাংলা

    Teen couple among 3 dead after consuming poison in Ashulia

    The victims include a newlywed couple and a 19-year-old woman

    Savar Correspondent
    Published : 31 July 2023, 10:17 AM
    Updated : 31 July 2023, 10:17 AM

    Police have recovered the bodies of three people -- a teenage couple and a teen woman -- from Dhaka’s Ashulia.

    The victims committed suicide by consuming poison in separate incidents, said Ashulia Police Station Sub-Inspector Sohel Molla on Monday.

    Marufa Akter Munni, 18, died at the Gonoshasthaya Hospital in Ashulia and her husband Md Mridul, 19, died at Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar. The body of another woman, 19-year-old Ripa Akter, was found in a house in Ashulia’s Dholpur area, according to police.

    Mridul, a native of Joypurhat, wed Dinajpur resident Munni a few days ago. They had been living with family in Dholpur. Police could not reveal more details about Ripa.

    “Both Munni and Mridul were students. They got married to each other after having an affair. They went to visit the National Memorial in Savar on Sunday. They rushed to the house in the afternoon and Munni informed her relatives that they had taken poison.

    The family rushed the two to Gonoshasthaya Hospital where Munni was declared dead. Mridul was transferred to Enam Medical College and Hospital where he died later that night.

    The law enforcers, however, did not disclose the reason for the double suicides.

    Meanwhile, police recovered Ripa’s body from ‘Manik Villa’, a house near Hiyon Garments in Jamgora. Ripa’s boyfriend and his elder brother had been living in the house, police said.

    The law enforcers detained two people for questioning over Ripa's death.

    The bodies of the three have been sent to the morgue for autopsy, SI Sohel said.

