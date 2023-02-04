Two students dead as covered van hits motorcycle in Pabna

Two students have been killed when a covered van collided head-on with a motorcycle in Pabna.

The incident took place on the Pabna-Ishwardi road in Maligachha on Friday, according to Kripa Sindhu Bala, chief of Pabna Sadar Police Station.

The victims have been identified as Redwan Islam Rupom, a management student at a private university in Dhaka, and Amit Hossain. They used to go to school together.