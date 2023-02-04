Two students dead as covered van hits motorcycle in Pabna

Two students have been killed when a covered van collided head-on with a motorcycle in Pabna.
The incident took place on the Pabna-Ishwardi road in Maligachha on Friday, according to Kripa Sindhu Bala, chief of Pabna Sadar Police Station.
The victims have been identified as Redwan Islam Rupom, a management student at a private university in Dhaka, and Amit Hossain. They used to go to school together.
Rupom and Amit were headed to Ishwardi on a motorcycle when a covered van slammed into the two-wheeler from the opposite direction, according to the police.
Locals subsequently rushed them to Pabna Sadar General Hospital, where doctors declared Rupom dead. As Amit's condition was critical, he was transferred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, but he died on the way.
The driver of the covered van and his aide fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind, said Kripa Sindhu.