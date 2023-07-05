Lightning, electrocution kill two women in Sherpur

Lightning and electrocution have left two women dead in Sherpur’s Nakla and Sreebardi upazilas.

Liza Begum, 28, died after being hit by a lightning strike in Nakla’s Char Bhabna village while Phulbashari, 45, died from electrocution in Sreebardi on Tuesday.

“Liza was working in a field with her husband in the rain when a lightning strike hit her. Locals rushed her to Nakla Upazila Health Complex where a physician declared her dead,” said Sub-inspector Mukul Sarker of Chandrakona Police Investigation Centre.