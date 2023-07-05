    বাংলা

    Lightning, electrocution kill two women in Sherpur

    Cases of unnatural death have been filed over the incidents, police said

    Sherpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 July 2023, 07:13 AM
    Updated : 5 July 2023, 07:13 AM

    Lightning and electrocution have left two women dead in Sherpur’s Nakla and Sreebardi upazilas.

    Liza Begum, 28, died after being hit by a lightning strike in Nakla’s Char Bhabna village while Phulbashari, 45, died from electrocution in Sreebardi on Tuesday.

    “Liza was working in a field with her husband in the rain when a lightning strike hit her. Locals rushed her to Nakla Upazila Health Complex where a physician declared her dead,” said Sub-inspector Mukul Sarker of Chandrakona Police Investigation Centre.

    “A case of unnatural death has been filed over the incident. The authorities handed over Liza’s body to her family after an autopsy.”

    The local administration has provided Tk 25,000 in aid to Liza’s family, said Nakla Upazila executive officer Sadia Ummul Banin.

    Meanwhile, Phulbashari, a housewife, died from electrocution in Sreebardi’s Soguna village.

    “Phulbashari was electrocuted while turning on the switch of an electric pump at her house. She was rushed to the nearby Bakshiganj Upazila Health Complex in Jamalpur, where a doctor declared her dead,” Sreebardi Police Station Sub-Inspector Akter Hossain said.

    “Phulbashari’s body underwent an autopsy. An unnatural death case has also been filed over the incident.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Three siblings escape flooded home to drown in Sunamganj backswamp
    3 siblings drown in Sunamganj floods
    They were in search for a shelter on a leaked boat while their parents were away
    Five bodies found five days after trawler capsize in Bay
    Five bodies found after Bhola trawler capsize
    Six fishermen have been hospitalised after several days adrift at sea, while two remain missing
    2 schoolboys killed in Meherpur motorcycle crash on Eid day
    2 schoolboys die in motorcycle crash
    Tragedy strikes when six friends were speeding back to Meherpur from Chuadanga on three motorcycles
    Two dead as pickup crashes into autorickshaw in Jhenaidah
    2 die in Jhenaidah road accident
    An autorickshaw carrying passengers to Kaliganj collided head-on with a pickup van, leaving three others injured

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan