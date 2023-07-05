Lightning, electrocution kill two women in Sherpur

Lightning and electrocution have left two women dead in Sherpur’s Nakla and Sreebardi upazilas.
Liza Begum, 28, died after being hit by a lightning strike in Nakla’s Char Bhabna village while Phulbashari, 45, died from electrocution in Sreebardi on Tuesday.
“Liza was working in a field with her husband in the rain when a lightning strike hit her. Locals rushed her to Nakla Upazila Health Complex where a physician declared her dead,” said Sub-inspector Mukul Sarker of Chandrakona Police Investigation Centre.
“A case of unnatural death has been filed over the incident. The authorities handed over Liza’s body to her family after an autopsy.”
The local administration has provided Tk 25,000 in aid to Liza’s family, said Nakla Upazila executive officer Sadia Ummul Banin.
Meanwhile, Phulbashari, a housewife, died from electrocution in Sreebardi’s Soguna village.
“Phulbashari was electrocuted while turning on the switch of an electric pump at her house. She was rushed to the nearby Bakshiganj Upazila Health Complex in Jamalpur, where a doctor declared her dead,” Sreebardi Police Station Sub-Inspector Akter Hossain said.
“Phulbashari’s body underwent an autopsy. An unnatural death case has also been filed over the incident.”