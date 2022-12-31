    বাংলা

    Police clamp restrictions on New Year's Eve celebrations in Dhaka

    All bars across the capital have been ordered to close by 6 pm, while barring outdoor events

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 Dec 2022, 07:28 AM
    Updated : 31 Dec 2022, 07:28 AM

    The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has imposed restrictions on New Year’s Eve celebrations to maintain law and order in the capital.

    All bars across Dhaka have been ordered to close by 6 pm on Saturday. Outdoor events, as well as flying sky lanterns and setting off firecrackers, have been prohibited.

    Police will take action if the restrictions are violated, DMP Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq said at a media briefing on Saturday.

    The world will usher in the New Year on Saturday midnight with colourful events.

    Police in Bangladesh are known to impose various restrictions on New Year's Eve every year to avoid untoward incidents.

    “Many people fly lanterns during the New Year. We are banning them as they cause accidents. Legal action will be taken against anyone flying them," Faruq said.

    Firecrackers cannot be set off anywhere, Faruq warned. “No event, assembly, cultural programme or DJ party can be organised in open spaces. But they can be held indoors."

    Police have restricted outsiders’ access to the Dhaka University campus after 6pm. But vehicles carrying teachers and staff living on the Dhaka University campus will be allowed entry after 8 pm upon providing proper identification.

    Gulshan, Banani and Baridhara neighbourhoods will also come under the clampdown starting. Residents have been asked to use the Kamal Ataturk Avenue and the Mohakhali Crossing to enter the neighbourhoods after 8 pm.

    RELATED STORIES
    Jammat did not take permission for Dhaka procession: DMP commissioner
    Jamaat procession was unauthorised: DMP commissioner
    The Jamaat-e-Islami activists brought out a procession on Friday in solidarity with the BNP's anti-government movement
    From Ukraine war to metro rail opening: Events that shaped Bangladesh in 2022
    A look back on 2022
    Russia's war in Ukraine dominated the landscape that also offered a few bright spots. Here are 10 defining events of 2022
    Missed deadlines, traffic snarl-ups and deaths: Two major road projects turn into an unending nightmare for Dhaka commuters
    BRT and elevated expressway: blessing or nightmare for Dhaka commuters?
    The bus rapid transit project was partially opened to traffic in November and the first phase of the elevated expressway project is nearing completion
    RAB arrests 25 suspected muggers ahead of New Year
    25 suspected muggers arrested before New Year
    They are accused of planning to mug revellers on New Year’s Eve

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher