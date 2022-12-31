Police clamp restrictions on New Year's Eve celebrations in Dhaka

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has imposed restrictions on New Year’s Eve celebrations to maintain law and order in the capital.

All bars across Dhaka have been ordered to close by 6 pm on Saturday. Outdoor events, as well as flying sky lanterns and setting off firecrackers, have been prohibited.

Police will take action if the restrictions are violated, DMP Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq said at a media briefing on Saturday.

The world will usher in the New Year on Saturday midnight with colourful events.

Police in Bangladesh are known to impose various restrictions on New Year's Eve every year to avoid untoward incidents.

“Many people fly lanterns during the New Year. We are banning them as they cause accidents. Legal action will be taken against anyone flying them," Faruq said.