    বাংলা

    Four construction workers die in a lift accident in Dhaka

    The rope holding up a temporary elevator tore, leading to the deaths of workers on the construction site

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 June 2023, 10:28 AM
    Updated : 24 June 2023, 10:28 AM

    Four workers have died in an accident at a construction site in the Shanarpar area of Dhaka’s Demra.

    The accident occurred during construction work on the roof of the seven-storey building near the Shanarpar Noor Mosque around 2:30 pm on Saturday.

    Three of the dead have been identified as Mizan, 32, Mostafa, 40, and Zafar, 50.

    Three of them died on the spot, while a fourth worker died after he was taken to hospital, according to Inspector Faruq Mollah of Demra police. The fourth victim has yet to be identified.

    “The rope holding up a temporary elevator used to transport building materials and workers tore, leading to the accident,” the police officer said.

    Law enforcers will take the necessary legal action over the incident, Mollah said.

