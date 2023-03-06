3 college students die in Sirajganj road accident

Three college students have died in a motorcycle accident in Sirajganj’s Tarash Upazila.
The accident occurred at 6:30 am on Monday near a petrol pump in Mannannagar on the Hatikumrul-Banpara Highway, said Badrul Alam, chief of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station.
The dead were identified as Alamgir Hossain, a native of Dhulghagrakhali village in Siragganj and a student of Nabab Sirajuddoula Govt College in Natore, Sujon Hossain, who hailed from Nandanpur village in Rajshahi and was a student of Natore City College and Siam Ahmed, a student from the same college.
They were travelling to Natore on a motorcycle when a vehicle hit them from behind. All of the riders died on the spot, the police officer said.
“We recovered the dead bodies and took them to the Highway Police Station. We have already informed the families of the dead and will be able to get more information about them once they arrive,” he said.