BNP's Oct 28 rally was part of plot to derail election, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes the deadly violence during the BNP's anti-government rally on Oct 28 last year was part of a deliberate scheme to 'sabotage' the election.
"It wasn't a random occurrence. It was all planned," she said on Friday during a media briefing on her recent visit to Germany for the Munich Security Conference.
Asked about the concerns she had previously voiced about an international conspiracy to induce famine in the country by March, the prime minister said, "There was and is a conspiracy [to undermine the Awami League].
"Ever since I took office, I've encountered numerous obstacles aimed at thwarting my tenure. Consider the assassination of the Father of the Nation in 1975 -- even [his youngest son Sheikh] Russell wasn't spared. Why? To ensure no one from our lineage could ever govern Bangladesh."
“My younger sister and I were abroad at the time, which is why we survived. Upon returning, I took on the responsibility to realise the dreams that underpinned our nation's fight for independence.
She continued: "We face conspiracies repeatedly, yet we persevere. We've fought hard to secure people's right to vote, reinstating the democratic process, from which our citizens now benefit."
The attempts to derail the election were part of a larger scheme, according to the Awami League chief. "Look back on the events of Oct 28 and the series of arson attacks back in 2013, 2014, and 2015, which resurfaced [after the rally].”
On Oct 28, the BNP called a rally to press home its demand for the institution of a neutral caretaker government ahead of the Jan 7 election.
But the programme took a tumultuous turn as clashes between party loyalists and the police turned Kakrail into a battlefield. The country's largest opposition group subsequently suspended the rally and called a nationwide shutdown to protest the police crackdown.
Several vehicles were vandalised and torched during clashes on Oct 28, while mobs also attacked journalists. A police constable was beaten to death at the Dainik Bangla intersection during the clashes. The residence of the chief justice was also vandalised.
The BNP subsequently enforced a series of shutdowns and blockades, which were marred by reports of vehicles and structures being set on fire, leading to property damage and loss of lives.
The Awami League returned to power for a record-extending fourth straight term after winning the Jan 7 election by a landslide amid an opposition boycott led by the BNP.
"Those who wanted to disrupt the election realised that nothing could be done to prevent it due to the people's enthusiasm. They then schemed to inflate prices. Their aim is to distance the government from the populace, inciting protests to topple the government. This is all part of their strategy," said Hasina.
"You very well know who they are but I won't mention any names. There's no need for that. Yet, the plot exists."