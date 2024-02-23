BNP's Oct 28 rally was part of plot to derail election, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes the deadly violence during the BNP's anti-government rally on Oct 28 last year was part of a deliberate scheme to 'sabotage' the election.

"It wasn't a random occurrence. It was all planned," she said on Friday during a media briefing on her recent visit to Germany for the Munich Security Conference.

Asked about the concerns she had previously voiced about an international conspiracy to induce famine in the country by March, the prime minister said, "There was and is a conspiracy [to undermine the Awami League].

"Ever since I took office, I've encountered numerous obstacles aimed at thwarting my tenure. Consider the assassination of the Father of the Nation in 1975 -- even [his youngest son Sheikh] Russell wasn't spared. Why? To ensure no one from our lineage could ever govern Bangladesh."

“My younger sister and I were abroad at the time, which is why we survived. Upon returning, I took on the responsibility to realise the dreams that underpinned our nation's fight for independence.