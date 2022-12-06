Install side-view mirrors on the exteriors of autorickshaws: High Court

The High Court has asked Bangladesh Road Transport Authority to take measures to install side-view mirrors on the exteriors of autorickshaws in line with the law.
The bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order on Tuesday after taking expert opinion into account during the hearing of a writ petition over the fitness of vehicles.
The court asked the BRTA to publish advertisements on televisions and in newspapers on the matter in two months, setting a one-month deadline for autorickshaw owners to place looking glasses on the exterior of the vehicles.
Autorickshaw owners and drivers have also been urged to put rear-view mirrors, but it is not mandatory, said Muhammad Rafiul Islam, the lawyer for the BRTA.
The side-view mirrors must be of flat glass, he said.
The court set Feb 28 to resume hearing, asking BRTA to submit a report on the implementation of the order by that time, said lawyer Md Tanvir Ahmed, who filed the petition.
According to the Motor Vehicles Rules and the Road Transport Act, it is mandatory for autorickshaws to have side-view mirrors on both sides outside the vehicles to see the blind zone areas behind for safety.
But autorickshaws in Dhaka have their side-view mirrors inside the vehicles, a stark contrast with India where autorickshaws have their looking glasses on the exterior.
Citing the data on road crashes in Dhaka, Tanvir filed the writ petition seeking instructions to form an expert committee for a vehicle fitness survey in 2018.
The court ordered the formation of a 15-strong committee to inspect the internal and external fitness of public transport after the preliminary hearing of the writ petition.
In another hearing of the petition last year, the court wanted to know what steps have been taken to monitor the placement of side-view mirrors outside autorickshaws following the law.
The court also sought the opinion of the head of the mechanical engineering department of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology on whether the autorickshaw mirrors should be inside or outside.
The BUET team, led by mechanical engineering department’s Dr Ashraful Islam and Dr Sumon Saha, said in their report around 34 percent of the blind zone area remains visible if the mirrors are placed inside while visibility increases to 41 percent if the mirrors are on the exteriors of the vehicles
The team also suggested installing micro-cameras behind autorickshaws and LCD displays inside the vehicles so that the drivers can see the blind zone area as the view through rear-view mirrors is obstructed by passengers.