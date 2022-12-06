Install side-view mirrors on the exteriors of autorickshaws: High Court

Autorickshaw owners and drivers have also been urged to put rear-view mirrors, but it is not mandatory, said Muhammad Rafiul Islam, the lawyer for the BRTA.

The side-view mirrors must be of flat glass, he said.

The court set Feb 28 to resume hearing, asking BRTA to submit a report on the implementation of the order by that time, said lawyer Md Tanvir Ahmed, who filed the petition.

According to the Motor Vehicles Rules and the Road Transport Act, it is mandatory for autorickshaws to have side-view mirrors on both sides outside the vehicles to see the blind zone areas behind for safety.

But autorickshaws in Dhaka have their side-view mirrors inside the vehicles, a stark contrast with India where autorickshaws have their looking glasses on the exterior.

Citing the data on road crashes in Dhaka, Tanvir filed the writ petition seeking instructions to form an expert committee for a vehicle fitness survey in 2018.