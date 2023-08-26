US calls for continued aid for Rohingya on anniversary of ‘genocide’

The United States has called upon the international community to continue providing humanitarian aid to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh until conditions in Myanmar improve to a level that will allow their repatriation.

It says the international community must keep supporting the Bangladesh government and the Bangladeshi communities hosting the refugees from Myanmar.

“As other crises around the world compete for limited resources, it is also increasingly important to identify ways Rohingya can contribute to the economic well-being of their host communities and their own families,” the US Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement on Friday.

This includes facilitating the pursuit of income-generating activities and formal education, ensuring Rohingya communities are safe, and by giving Rohingya a greater role in their own futures through participation in Rohingya civil society organisations, according to the embassy.