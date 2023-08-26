    বাংলা

    US calls for continued aid for Rohingya on anniversary of ‘genocide’

    It says the international community must continue to support the Bangladesh government and the Bangladeshi communities hosting the refugees from Myanmar

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 August 2023, 06:47 PM
    Updated : 25 August 2023, 06:47 PM

    The United States has called upon the international community to continue providing humanitarian aid to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh until conditions in Myanmar improve to a level that will allow their repatriation. 

    It says the international community must keep supporting the Bangladesh government and the Bangladeshi communities hosting the refugees from Myanmar.  

    “As other crises around the world compete for limited resources, it is also increasingly important to identify ways Rohingya can contribute to the economic well-being of their host communities and their own families,” the US Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement on Friday. 

    This includes facilitating the pursuit of income-generating activities and formal education, ensuring Rohingya communities are safe, and by giving Rohingya a greater role in their own futures through participation in Rohingya civil society organisations, according to the embassy. 

    “We look forward to exchanging best practices, ideas, and resources in helping identify durable solutions for Rohingya refugees.” 

    It issued the statement to mark the sixth anniversary of the start of what it called genocide against Rohingya by the Myanmar military in a “brutal campaign of violence, rape, and murder against Rohingya men, women, and children”.  

    “The regime’s genocidal actions forced three-quarters of a million Rohingya to flee with the few belongings they could carry.” 

    Commending Bangladesh for sheltering the refugees, the US Embassy said the American people have contributed more than $2.1 billion since 2017 in response to the humanitarian crisis that unfolded across the region. 

    The sum includes more than $1.7 billion in Bangladesh to support Rohingya refugees and the local communities that” so generously host them, and we remain steadfast in our support”. 

    The US Embassy stressed that the refugees deserve an opportunity to return to their homes in safety and dignity, raise their families in peace, and live meaningful and purposeful lives.  

    “To that end, the United States remains committed to finding solutions to the crisis, justice for its victims, and accountability for the perpetrators of these atrocities, through targeted sanctions, international pressure, and support to the national and international courts taking action against those responsible.”

    It also emphasised resettlement of some refugees to demonstrate responsibility-sharing and contribute to comprehensive solutions for the plight of Rohingya. 

    “We applaud the generosity of other countries who are joining this international resettlement effort, and we hope the international community – beyond traditional resettlement countries – joins this important effort.” 

     Since 2009, the United States has sheltered nearly 13,000 Rohingya from the region, including Bangladesh, according to the statement. 

    “As this crisis enters its seventh year, it is of utmost importance that we persist in exploring all possible options to alleviate or end the suffering of Rohingya refugees throughout the region,” the embassy added.

    United States
    US
    Genocide
    Myanmar
    refugee
    Rohingya
    RELATED STORIES
    The Myanmar military's violent campaign against the Rohingya in Rakhine State started on Aug 25, 2017. It drove 750,000 members of the community into Cox’s Bazar's Ukhiya and Teknaf, in addition to estimated 400,000 Rohingya that had already taken refuge there.
    Rohingya crisis: Return hopes hang by a thread amid shrinking aid
    Repatriation of the 1.2 million Rohingya in Bangladesh has been an important topic in international dialogues. However, the outbreak of the Ukraine war has diverted Western attention
    An aerial view of Hla Phoe Khaung transit camp for Rohingya who decide to return back from Bangladesh, is seen in Maungdaw, Rakhine state, Myanmar, September 20, 2018. Ye Aung Thu/Pool via REUTERS
    17 dead as boat carrying Rohingyas sinks
    Volunteers say eight people are rescued from the boat, which was headed for Malaysia
    Foxconn logo is seen in this illustration taken, May 2, 2023.
    Foxconn unit to sign $194m components plant deal with Tamil Nadu
    The facility will create 6,000 new jobs in addition to the 35,000 already employed by Foxconn to assemble iPhones
    Bangladesh renews call for lifting of US sanctions on RAB
    Govt again asks US to lift RAB sanctions
    Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen made the call during bilateral discussions with Uzra Zeya, the US under secretary of state for democracy and human rights

    Opinion

    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin
    BRICS expansion could hinder the bloc's geopolitical aspirations
    US Navy trainers simulate a global war
    Peter Apps