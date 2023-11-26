Army deployment planned during this general election as well, EC Anisur says

Like previous general elections, the Election Commission is preparing to deploy troops that will assist civil administration during the parliamentary polls this time, Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman has said.

The process to deploy the army in the vote was already underway, he said after a meeting at Chattogram Circuit House on Sunday.

Military personnel were deployed under the ‘aid to the civil power’ law over the span of 10 days before and after the 11th parliamentary election on Dec 30, 2018.

The BNP and Jatiya Oikya Front had then demanded the deployment of the army with judicial powers, but that did not happen.

The EC said it planned to deploy 750,000 army personnel during the balloting, set for Jan 7, but when the military will be out on the streets has not yet been decided.