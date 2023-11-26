Army deployment planned during this general election as well, EC Anisur says

Like previous general elections, the Election Commission is preparing to deploy troops that will assist civil administration during the parliamentary polls this time, Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman has said.
The process to deploy the army in the vote was already underway, he said after a meeting at Chattogram Circuit House on Sunday.
Military personnel were deployed under the ‘aid to the civil power’ law over the span of 10 days before and after the 11th parliamentary election on Dec 30, 2018.
The BNP and Jatiya Oikya Front had then demanded the deployment of the army with judicial powers, but that did not happen.
The EC said it planned to deploy 750,000 army personnel during the balloting, set for Jan 7, but when the military will be out on the streets has not yet been decided.
After the EC comes to a decision, the home ministry will issue a circular over the matter.
On Nov 20, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said as many as 516,000 Ansars, 182,091 members of RAB and police, 2,350 coastguards and 46,876 BGB personnel will deal with security this election.
Election Commissioner Anisur held a meeting with Chattogram law-enforcing agencies, returning officers and other officials related to election organising on Sunday. He said he was expecting a ‘competitive’ election.
“I came to know from [reporters] that different parties big and small have expressed willingness to take part in the election. It appears many people will contest the election this time and it will be competitive.”
“We are not the only ones observing the election. The world is watching as well," EC Anisur added. "There’s no way around making it acceptable, that’s how it must be done.”
Meanwhile, the BNP and its allies have launched street protests along with consecutive hartals and blockades to demand the resignation of the ruling party and the installation of a non-partisan caretaker government.
The leaders of those parties also announced plans to “stop the election” if their demands are not met.
“As many as 44 political parties are registered with the Election Commission. They have the right to decide whether to participate in the election or not,” Anisur said.
“But the law does not allow anyone to thwart the election or prevent someone else from coming to the election. Anybody trying to do that will face lawful measures.”
On the attendance of voters, he said: “The Election Commission or law-enforcing agencies are not responsible for bringing in voters to the election. This has to be done by candidates, leaders and supporters. Law enforcement agencies have clear instructions to take measures against anyone trying to scare voters.”
Anisur also mentioned that if the BNP and its allies want to take part in the election, the schedule could be subject to change. But no parties have yet made any such requests.
“If any party brings up any issues about the timing of the election, it will be considered as we still have time.”