Bangladesh drops two notches to 149th in Transparency International's corruption index

Bangladesh has slipped two places down to 149th out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index after registering its lowest ever rating score in 2023.

The South Asian nation's score fell from 25 in 2022 to 24 in 2023, which means the public sector is perceived to be more corrupt than it was a year ago.

Transparency International Bangladesh's Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman elaborated on the findings and discussed the current state of corruption in the country at a media briefing on Tuesday.

Among South Asian nations, only Afghanistan fared worse with a rating of 20, while Pakistan scored 29, Nepal scored 35, Sri Lanka scored 34, and India 39, according to the index released by the Berlin-based organisation.