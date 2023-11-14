Victims of firebombing amid opposition transport blockade deserted without support

Sabuj Mia, a bus driver, has been lying in anguish at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka for over a week. He is the main provider for his family, who now rely on help from others since he cannot work. Everyday, his family is consumed by worry, wondering when Sabuj will heal and return to work.





He is not alone; five other people with low incomes are also undergoing treatment at the same hospital, having suffered burns in arson attacks on buses during blockades called by the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami as part of their antigovernment movement. Like Sabuj, the other victims’ concerns are equally grave.





Their families say that they are struggling to cope with the medical expenses, and neither the government nor has any other organisation stood by them.



The institute has so far admitted six patients with serious burns due to petrol bomb attacks, said Tariqul Islam, a resident doctor at the institute.



They are stable now, but some of them require surgery, he said.



The others are Abdul Jabbar, a rickshaw-puller; Mahmudul Hasan, who works in a garment factory, Shakhawat Hossain, a bus supervisor, Biprajit Bhawali, a mechanic, and Rabiul Islam Robi, a bus driver’s assistant.