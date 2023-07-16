Supreme Court lawyer dies after bus hits motorcycle in Dhaka's Jatrabari

A veteran lawyer of the Supreme Court has died after a bus hit her motorcycle on the Hanif flyover in Dhaka’s Jatrabari.
The victim, Parvin Sultana, 55, usually practised law at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court, according to the police.
Her nephew, 40-year-old Shakhawat Hossain Himel, was driving the motorcycle and sustained critical injuries when a bus operated by Lovely Paribahan hit the two-wheeler on Sunday, said Jatrabari Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Kamruzzaman.
Police have seized the bus and detained its driver.
Parvin and Shakhawat were rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the lawyer dead, according to Bacchu Mia of the hospital’s police outpost. Shakhawat is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Parvin’s elder brother, Farid Uddin, said she went to a Narayanganj court with her nephew to deal with cases there. They were on their way back to Dhaka when they met with the accident.