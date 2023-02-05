One man gets prison term until death, another jailed for life in Dhaka child murder case

Advocate Syed Nazmul Huda, the plaintiff's lawyer, immediately reacted after the verdict by saying that his clients were not happy with the verdict and that they would appeal it to a higher court.

"The prime accused in the case has given a confessional statement to the court. We expected him to get the maximum sentence [death sentence],” he said.

Ayesha Akhtar, the mother of the 7-year-old victim Abdullah, said after the verdict that she fears for her life as the convicts in the case have yet to be arrested.

"I have been coming to court for six years. They [convicts] first threatened my husband and I after getting bail in this case and later wanted to settle outside court in exchange for money,” she said.

“I am happy with this verdict. However, the convicts are still out, so I fear for my family.”

According to the case details, Abdullah, the son of Mustafa Mia and Ayesha Begum, a resident of the Alibahar area of Shyampur, went missing on Sept 21, 2016.