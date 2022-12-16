Bangladesh celebrating 51 years of war victory over Pakistan

Bangladesh is celebrating 51 years of its victory over Pakistan with tributes pouring in for the martyrs of the War of Independence and a resolve to continue the march on the path to prosperity.

The Victory Day celebrations will begin with a 31-gun salute at the National Parade Square in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar at dawn on Friday.

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will then lead the celebrations of the day by placing wreaths as a mark of respect for the fallen heroes at the National Memorial in Savar.

The families of the Bir Sreshtha as well as wounded freedom fighters, members of the cabinet, members of parliament, Supreme Court judges, the heads of the armed forces and diplomats will pay their respects afterwards. The memorial will then open for all to pay their tributes.

The joint forces will take part in a colourful parade at the National Parade Ground. The armed forces will also hold drills.